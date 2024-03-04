TN achieves 98 per cent pulse polio coverage

CHENNAI: The state achieved 98% of its targeted pulse polio immunisation coverage on Sunday, as 56.34 lakh children were covered against the target of 57.84 lakh children.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the drive in Chennai by administering polio drops to children under five years. The left out children will be covered through door-to-door checking in the coming week, according to the health department.
According to the health department data, Chennai achieved 95% coverage, while districts like Karur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Vellore achieved 100% coverage. Dharmapuri, Kovilpatti, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and a few other districts achieved over 100% coverage.
The state had set up 43,051 booths in primary health centres, government hospitals, integrated child development scheme centres, non meal centres, schools and other important places as part of the nationwide pulse polio immunisation campaign.
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday requested parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to ensure a polio-free society. The state had engaged around two lakh staff from Integrated Child Development Scheme, education and other government departments.