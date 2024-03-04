TN achieves 98 per cent pulse polio coverage

CHENNAI: The state achieved 98% of its targeted pulse polio immunisation coverage on Sunday, as 56.34 lakh children were covered against the target of 57.84 lakh children.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the drive in Chennai by administering polio drops to children under five years. The left out children will be covered through door-to-door checking in the coming week, according to the health department.

According to the health department data, Chennai achieved 95% coverage, while districts like Karur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Vellore achieved 100% coverage. Dharmapuri, Kovilpatti, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and a few other districts achieved over 100% coverage.