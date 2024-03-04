TN farmers buy water for coconut saplings, officials suggest drip irrigation

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in several villages in Udumalaipet taluk are buying water to save coconut saplings as the region did not receive enough rain during the NE monsoon, as a result of which ground water is depleting.

Horticulture department officials have advised them to implement drip irrigation system and make the most of the water available.

K Thangavel, a farmer in Mukudu Jallipatti village said, “Two years ago, I planted coconut saplings on three acres of land. I spent more than Rs one lakh for sowing, tilling and other works. Around 250 coconut saplings, aged two, are currently on the verge of wilitng as two bore wells and open wells in my farmland have gone dry. For the last six months, I am buying water once in a week at the rate of Rs 800 per tanker of 2,500 litre capacity. With summer beginning, the situation could worsen. I planted traditional variety and the saplings need at least four more years to bear nuts.”