TN school education department allots exam duty for scribes in their blocks

COIMBATORE: The TNIE on Saturday published a report highlighting the difficulties faced by scribes, who assist Class 12 students appearing for board exams, as they were allotted duty in centres 40-50km away from their place of domicile late on Friday. Following this, the school education department has resolved the issue.

According to sources, the school education department has cancelled the allotment, and officers allocated duty in nearby centres within their education blocks.

A scribe C Amutha (name changed) in Valparai, told TNIE, “I was allotted scribe duty in a centre located at Podanur in the city. The distance from here is almost 80 kilometres. Not only me, many scribes faced difficulties in reaching the exam centres on time. Even though we appealed about this issue before the exam schedule; officers in the exam section did not take action. On Saturday evening, suddenly, they allocated duty at the exam centre in Valparai block. It was such a relief.”

Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association Joint Secretary Mohamed Kaja Muhaideen and officials in the district school education department confirmed that scribes were allotted duties in their respective blocks.