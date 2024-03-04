Two women arrested for drugging, robbing Chennai man under guise of matrimony
CHENNAI: Nearly a month after a man was duped by two women under the pretext of a second marriage at Thiruvottiyur, the police traced the suspects to Madurai and arrested them on Saturday. The two women allegedly stole as many as 15 sovereigns of gold, Rs 2.8 lakh cash and a mobile phone from the victim.
Police identified the arrested women as V Chithra (38) and T Muthulakshmi (44). The complainant, S Anandan of Thiruvottiyur, was a retired central government employee.
His wife died in 2020 and he was looking to remarry. Several months ago, he posted his profile on a matrimonial portal, and got acquainted with a woman who claimed to be Saranya from Tiruchy.
The duo became close over the following months and in the first week of February, the woman told Anandan that she had come to Chennai to visit a female friend. He then invited both of them to his house.
On Thursday, the duo came to his house and Saranya offered to make coffee.
“However, Anandan fell unconscious after consuming the drink. When he woke up on Friday morning, the woman had left and several valuables from his house were missing,” police added.
Based on his complaint, the police initiated inquiries and traced the suspects to Madurai.