Two women arrested for drugging, robbing Chennai man under guise of matrimony

CHENNAI: Nearly a month after a man was duped by two women under the pretext of a second marriage at Thiruvottiyur, the police traced the suspects to Madurai and arrested them on Saturday. The two women allegedly stole as many as 15 sovereigns of gold, Rs 2.8 lakh cash and a mobile phone from the victim.

Police identified the arrested women as V Chithra (38) and T Muthulakshmi (44). The complainant, S Anandan of Thiruvottiyur, was a retired central government employee.

His wife died in 2020 and he was looking to remarry. Several months ago, he posted his profile on a matrimonial portal, and got acquainted with a woman who claimed to be Saranya from Tiruchy.