After much wait, AIIMS Madurai construction commences

MADURAI: After almost five years of delay, the much anticipated All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai project is set to commence its pre-construction activities from Wednesday. Following the commencement of the project, it will be completed in 33 months.

It is to be noted that back in 2019 Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the AIIMS Madurai project at Thoppur in Madurai. Owing to the COVID pandemic and other official issues, the project commencement got delayed by years. After almost five years and much politicising the issue, finally the AIIMS Madurai construction works are set to commence.

According to the official release from Madurai AIIMS director, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading global construction company, has been awarded the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for the construction of the project on March 4, 2024. Following this, a meeting was held with the AIIMS Madurai officials about the contract and priority of the construction phases along with other critical aspects of this project.

The Letter of Acceptance was officially issued to L&T post-meeting by the Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Madurai. The total duration of the project is 33 months from the date of commencement.

Executive Director Dr M Hanumantha Rao of AIIMS Madurai said that this institute is a part of the prestigious AIIMS network, aimed at providing high-standard healthcare, comprehensive medical education, and innovative research.

AIIMS Madurai is designed to become a premier medical institution in South India, enhancing the healthcare landscape through excellence and innovation. The institute will have State of the art OPD, IPD, emergency ward, an auditorium, both medical and nursing colleges, hostels and a residential complex for the staff.

Further explaining about the project, the AIIMS director stated that this project will establish a new and comprehensive medical institution in Madurai city for medical services, medical personnel development and other academic activities. With this project, a quality tertiary care hospital with 900 beds will be established, providing an additional capacity of 5,000 outpatients.

The project not only aims to improve access to high quality medical services, but also to develop academic facilities for more than 1,500 healthcare professionals and researchers of high standards, who will contribute to universal health coverage in India.

The project will not only enhance the healthcare infrastructure in Tamil Nadu but also create numerous job opportunities, contributing to the economic development of the region. The comprehensive medical services and research facilities will attract medical professionals and students from across the country and around the globe, fostering a hub of medical excellence in South India.

Through a comprehensive partnership, JICA is providing crucial financial assistance under ODA loan, extending loans, and grants aimed at the construction and development of this state-of-the-art medical facility.

A key aspect of JICA’s involvement is the capacity-building initiatives designed to elevate the standard of medical education and healthcare delivery. This includes specialized training programs for medical and administrative personnel, facilitated through exchanges with Japanese institutions renowned for their excellence in healthcare.

Furthermore, JICA is actively supporting collaborative research and development projects, aimed at fostering innovations that address pressing health challenges in the region. AIIMS Madurai is committed to making world-class healthcare accessible to all sections of society.

The project also exemplifies the Central Government's dedication to bridging the healthcare gap in the region, ensuring that every citizen has access to the best medical care possible.