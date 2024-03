ERODE: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly beaten up and burnt with cigarettes by a pastor and forced to do domestic chores by her parents for over a year under the guise of being imparted moral lessons at a village near Bhavani in Erode district. The incident came to light two weeks ago after Childline lodged a police complaint. Police registered a case against the pastor, his wife, and the girl’s parents. All the accused are on the run.

The suspects were identified as pastor Gunasekaran, his wife Varsha Mahath Athithi Raja Matha, and the victim’s parents, all residents of Urachikottai.

According to police, on February 19, Childline received information from locals that the girl was being harassed by her parents. R Priyadarshini, supervisor of Childline held an inquiry and lodged a complaint at the Bhavani All Women Police Station. Police registered a case against the four on March 1. Erode Superintendent of Police G Jawahar said, “A team has been formed to nab the accused. We are actively looking for them. They will soon be arrested.”

‘Accused also harassed other children’

“All the details will come out after the arrest,” the SP said. Police said Gunasekaran and the victim’s father were friends. Gunasekaran conducted spiritual classes for the girl at night and used to beat up the Class 2 student and burn her with cigarettes.