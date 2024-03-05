CM Stalin avoided Kalpakkam event as plant poses risk to people: RS Bharathi

On AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s campaign against drug menace, Bharathi said, “He is unable to withstand political pressure and is trying to deflect his inability in handling alliance issues through such tactics. Both Palaniswami and Modi are unable to accept Tamil Nadu’s development, and therefore keep raising baseless allegations. The largest drug seizure in the country (3,300 kg) was effected at the Adani port in Gujarat on February 28. People associated with the BJP are involved in drug trafficking nationwide, and there is enough evidence for it,” Bharathi claimed.

Talking about the gutka case filed by the CBI against ministers and police officials during Palanisawmi’s tenure as chief minister, Bharathi said, “He might think that people would forget all that, but they will not. Unlike Palaniswami, who did not take action during the Pollachi sexual abuse scandal, the DMK, under Stalin’s leadership, takes action against all wrongdoers. When a case was filed against the Cuddalore MP, he was arrested and is facing charges.”

Bharathi also rubbished Palaniswami’s recent statement that IT professionals are being affected by drugs. “Tamil Nadu’s IT professionals excel globally. If Palaniswami does not retract this statement within two days, DMK’s IT wing will take legal action against him. Law and order in Tamil Nadu is well-maintained, and people feel secure. It is regrettable that the prime minister himself is making false accusations on our law and order situation,” Bharathi said.