Cow elephant falls unconscious in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve, calf relocated to safe pit

ERODE: Efforts are under way to treat a 40-year-old cow elephant that fell unconscious at Bannari in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Sunday night. A calf elephant which stayed put near the mother was taken away by forest department staff and placed inside a five-foot pit close by to allow veterinarians continue with the treatment. Officials said they would try and unite the calf with another herd.
According to sources, the cow elephant was roaming with her two-month-old calf near the Bannari Temple when it collapsed. A team led by S Sadasivam, veterinarian of STR, has been treating it since Sunday night, but the elephant did not show signs of recovery till Monday evening.
Right through the day, the calf kept circling the mother elephant, which made it difficult for the veterinarians to treat her. Forest staff had to take the calf away and keep her in a 5-foot pit close to the Bannari - Bhavanisagar Road to continue treatment. Hearing the cries of the calf, a few elephants came to the area. But the officials chased them away by bursting crackers.
Speaking to TNIE, K Rajkumar, conservator of forests and field director of STR, said, “The reason for the elephant’s deteriorating health is yet to be ascertained. We are planning to unite the calf with another herd of elephants.”