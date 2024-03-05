Girl students oppose return of prinicipal cleared of 'sexual harassment charges' in Tamil Nadu

Balaji appealed against this before the Directorate of College Education (Dharmapuri). After hearing his submission, the Directorate of College Education directed the college to reinstate Balaji as Principal.

N Ramalakshmi, Joint Director of College Education (Dharmapuri region), in her order dated March 1, 2024, said, “The preliminary investigation reveals that the college administration is at fault in this matter. So Balaji needs to be given the job again.”

On Monday, Balaji went to the college to join work. Opposing his arrival, students sat in front of the gate and raised slogans. Kondalampatti police tried to pacify them but the students insisted that Balaji should not be allowed inside the college. Police assured the students they would take up the issue with the Directorate of College Education officials.