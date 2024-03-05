Have proof of former TN minister Senthil Balaji's role in cash-for-job scam, says ED

CHENNAI: Seeking the court to reject the petition filed by former minister V Senthil Balaji to discharge him from the money-laundering case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Enforcement Directorate has said the evidence collected by it unquestionably proves the role of Balaji in generation and laundering of the proceeds of crime.

In a counter-affidavit filed in the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases, the ED said, “Evidence unquestionably demonstrates that the conspiracy to exchange cash for job selections was conceived and executed under directions and authority of Senthil Balaji. Proceeds of criminal activities were then laundered, involving layering and integration into the mainstream through cash deposits/associates for subsequent utilisation in collusion with the other suspects.”

Therefore, it is stoutly denied the averments that he is being prosecuted ‘to wreak vengeance’, the ED added. It stated the discharge petition is misconceived and not maintainable as it is devoid of merit and does not satisfy the legal parameters, under which, an accused can seek discharge.

The affidavit filed by Karthik Dasari, deputy director of ED, stated it is established that Balaji played a ‘pivotal role’, exploiting his official capacity as the then minister for transport for personal gain through corrupt and illegal means.

He directly acquired tainted money resulting from the criminal activities linked to the scheduled offences. He conspired with the co-conspirators, including his brother RV Ashok Kumar, personal assistants, and officials of the transport department to orchestrate a strategy, the ED said.

Pointing out the recent order of the Madras High Court, which fixed the time frame for completing the trial within three months, the ED said in such a situation, the former minister cannot seek discharge.

Meanwhile, the Principal Sessions Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Senthil Balaji till March 6.