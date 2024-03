DMK failed to manage Chennai floods, says Modi

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict on Monday which held that legislators who take bribe to vote or speak in parliament or state legislative assemblies won’t get any immunity from criminal prosecution, Modi said “After the decision of the Supreme Court, there is mourning in the INDIA Alliance. Because, besides corruption and bribery, the alliance does not know anything.”

“You are my family. The people of India are my family. The youth are my family. I work day and night to brighten their future. The farmers and the poor of the country are my family, so I strive to empower them. Those who have no one, they also belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them. Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar! Modi regards all 140 crore Indians as his family, his ‘Parivarjan’,” he said.

At this juncture, Modi said in Tamil “naandhan modiyin kudumbam” (I’m Modi’s family) and the BJP cadre on the ground stood up, raised their hands and repeated the same. Modi then said “naandhaan” and the crowd said “modiyin kudumbam”. All those on the dais too stood up and repeated the slogan.

Targeting the ruling DMK, the PM alleged that the state government did not do flood management during the severe inundation in Chennai last December but instead “managed” the media to send out the message that everything is fine.

Against the backdrop of the DMK sacking its functionary Jaffer Sadiq over allegations of his connection to a drug cartel, the PM said the information he received was worrisome and drug availability is rampant in Tamil Nadu.

Modi witnesses core loading of reactor

The PM witnessed the initiation of core loading at the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Kalpakkam. The reactor can produce more fuel than it consumes and can help India achieve self-reliance in nuclear fuel for future reactors