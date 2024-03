India has never been a nation: DMK leader A Raja's speech triggers controversy, BJP demands arrest

CHENNAI: DMK MP A Raja has said that India has never been one nation, but is a subcontinent which is home to diverse practices and cultures even as the BJP slammed him and alleged that it was a call for 'balkanisation' of the nation.

In a video where he is seen addressing a party-organised meeting, Raja purportedly said, "India is not a (one) nation.

Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture and only such characteristics make one nation."

Claiming that India is not a nation, but a subcontinent Raja said, "What's the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is one nation, one language and one country. All such national races constitute India. So, India is not a country, it is a subcontinent that has various practices, traditions and cultures."

"In Tamil Nadu, there is a culture and in Kerala, there is another culture.

Similarly, in Delhi, there is a culture. In Odisha, there is yet another culture. In Manipur, dog meat is eaten, which is a cultural aspect. In Kashmir there is one culture. Every culture has to be recognised.

If a community eats beef, recognise it, what is your problem? Did they ask you to eat? So, (that is) unity in diversity. We have differences and it has to be acknowledged."

BJP in-charge of IT wing, Amit Malviya, in a post on X said "The hate speeches from DMK's stable continue unabated.