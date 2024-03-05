Kalpakkam fast reactor core loading begins; PM tours vault

In the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the PFBR is indigenously designed and constructed by BHAVINI, with contributions from over 200 Indian industries, including MSMEs. For this reactor, India had chosen the closed fuel cycle option under which the spent fuel discharged from the reactor is reprocessed and converted into indigenously-developed unique plutonium-rich mixed carbide fuel.

The reactor will initially use the uranium-plutonium mixed oxide (MOX) fuel. The uranium-238 ‘blanket’ surrounding the fuel core will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, thus earning the name ‘Breeder’. The use of Thorium-232, which in itself is not a fissile material, as a blanket is also envisaged in this stage. By transmutation, Thorium will create fissile Uranium-233 which will be used as fuel in the third stage. FBR is thus a stepping stone for the third stage of the programme paving the way for the eventual full utilisation of India’s abundant thorium reserves.

Upon completion of the core loading, the first approach to criticality will be achieved, leading to generation of power subsequently. PFBRs are cooled by light or heavy water. Fast breeder reactors are cooled by liquid sodium. A total of 1,750 tonnes of liquid sodium would be loaded in the reactor.