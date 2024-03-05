Median causing traffic congestion on Thadagam road in Coimbatore, remove it: Locals
COIMBATORE: Venkitapuram residents and members of various trade unions submitted a petition to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati urging him to change the centre median that has been set up on Thadagam Road. They also stated that the medians are creating traffic congestion.
They added, “As work is being carried out to expand the Thadagam road to a four-lane road, officials have installed barricades in the middle of the road from GCT college main gate to Kovilmedu Pirivu for the past two weeks. A new traffic signal has also been installed at Venkitapuram NSR Road junction. Due to the block in the middle of the road, people going to Lally Road from Venkatapuram are unable to take a turn leading to traffic jams.”
They further said, “It is very difficult for buses returning from NSR road to Thadagam road southbound and northbound due to the barricaders. Hence students studying in Avila Convent Matriculation School, Bharatiyar Matriculation School, Sindhi Vidyalayam High School and Kamalanathan Memorial High School situated in that stretch, is making it very difficult for school and private vehicles to pick up and drop off children in the morning and evening.”
He observed, “More than 500 people are working in a company called Best Engineers India Pvt Ltd that is located at Velandipalayam area and there are containers that come to this company and the barricades make it impossible for these vehicles to turn east from Thadagam road leading to frequent accidents.”
They appealed to remove encroachments to convert Thadagam road from GCT College to Idyarpalayam into an 80-foot wide road.