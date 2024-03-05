Median causing traffic congestion on Thadagam road in Coimbatore, remove it: Locals

COIMBATORE: Venkitapuram residents and members of various trade unions submitted a petition to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati urging him to change the centre median that has been set up on Thadagam Road. They also stated that the medians are creating traffic congestion.

They added, “As work is being carried out to expand the Thadagam road to a four-lane road, officials have installed barricades in the middle of the road from GCT college main gate to Kovilmedu Pirivu for the past two weeks. A new traffic signal has also been installed at Venkitapuram NSR Road junction. Due to the block in the middle of the road, people going to Lally Road from Venkatapuram are unable to take a turn leading to traffic jams.”