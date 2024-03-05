PM failed to control drug menace in the country, says Congress leader Selvaperunthugai

When asked about AIADMK functionary D Jayakumar’s remarks on Congress allying with the AIADMK, Selvaperunthugai said that the AIADMK has always been keen on allying with the Congress, but the same did not materialise as the DMK is a long-time ally of the Congress.

“DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin never underestimates the Congress, and the seat-sharing talks are progressing smoothly,” he said.

On state BJP chief K Annamalai’s accusation that Tamil Nadu is the drug capital of the country, Selvaperunthugai said that Mundra and Kandla port in Gujarat, the home state of the prime minister, is the centre of the drug mafia.

“Several thousand tonnes of drugs have been seized at the ports in Gujarat, which has been a gateway for drugs. From Gujarat, the drugs and contraband are smuggled to Tamil Nadu via Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh,” the state Congress chief said.

Stating that the union government’s intelligence agencies such as the RAW, Intelligence Bureau, Central Armed Police Forces and others are under the prime minister’s control, he said Modi had failed to control the drug menace. “Without the knowledge of the union government’s agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau, the contraband cannot be moved between states,” he added.

During his visit to Chennai, the prime minister must explain why he failed to control the drug menace. He must also issue a white paper regarding the promises to provide two crore jobs to tackle unemployment, enhancing the Indian rupee to make its value on par with the US dollar, and improving the MSME sector, among others, he stated.