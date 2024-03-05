Robert Caldwell's Comparative Grammar of the Dravidian book 'fake'; was a school dropout: Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday said Robert Caldwell and GU Pope were school dropouts recruited by the Society for Propagation of Gospel, which was engaged in evangelisation of people in India.

He further said that ‘A Comparative Grammar of the Dravidian or South Indian Family of Languages’ written by Caldwell was a “fake book” and questioned how a person who didn’t even pass high school claimed to be a linguist.

Ravi was talking at the 192nd Ayya Vaikundar Avathara Dina Vizha and release of the book ‘Sri Mahavishnu’s Avatharam Sri Vaikundaswamy Aruliya Sanathana Varalaru (Tamil Version).’ Ravi claimed that Ayya Vaikundar was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu who appeared in early 19th century to prevent the destruction of Sanatana Dharma and evangelization of the public by the British government.