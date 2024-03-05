Second bomb hoax mail sent to private school group in Tamil Nadu within four days

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: A private school in Gerugambakkam near Porur and its branch in Coimbatore received a bomb hoax email late on Sunday night. This is the second time the Porur school received threat in the last four days and the second time the Coimbatore institution received it in the last three days.

According to police, an email was sent to the Porur school on Sunday night. Early Monday morning when the authorities saw the mail, they alerted the Mangadu police which sent a bomb squad along with sniffer dogs to conduct checks.

A police source said, “Checks were conducted before the students started coming in and the threat turned out to be a hoax. Some of the students who came to the school with their parents were sent home. Others, those who have their examinations were made to wait in the playground. Both class 11 and class 12 exams were conducted without any problem.”