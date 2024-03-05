'Shelter under tree with stray dogs': Attendants forced to sleep outside as hospital's lodging locked

Speaking to TNIE, C Ponnuthai, a patient’s attendant said, “My two-year-old and I are sleeping on the floor of a shed near the Reproductive Maternal Newborn and Child Health Block as we do not have access to accommodation. The shed does not have walls. We have to stay along with many other attendants, and even stray dogs. I cannot take a bath, and have towards a ward every time I need to use the toilet,” she added.

S Mari, another attendant said, “I take shelter under a neem tree, and use a net to ward off the mosquitoes. As this is an open space, women are also subject to harassment. If the locked-up buildings are reopened, we will feel relaxed and safe.”

Another attendant, M Thiruneelakandan said that his mobile phone was stolen on February 28, adding that attendants’ belongings are stolen regularly.

“Recently, the hospital administration erected a fence around the doctors’ car parking and posted a security guard. But the patients’ attendants are struggling due to lack of basic amenities or safety,” said V Ravi, another attendant.

TvMCH dean Revathy Balan told TNIE that the first building, opened in 2022, has some issues with the underground sewage facility. “We are waiting for the corporation to resolve the issue. A portion of the second building will be opened for use soon,” she said.

Corporation Commissioner Shubham Dnyandeorao Thakare told TNIE that he would instruct the officials to open the buildings. It may be noted that some years ago, an accommodation building constructed by the corporation was turned into an alcohol de-addiction and rehabilitation centre by the TvMCH administration.