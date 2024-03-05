Stray dog sterilisation bid in Coimbatore flounders

COIMBATORE: Stray dog menace is a concern for public and local government authorities. Packs of dogs can be often spotted on streets, posing danger to pedestrians and motorists. Lethal attacks on children are occasionally reported in the media. Coimbatore city too has its fair share of problems caused by canines on the loose on the streets and other public places.

Over 27,000 individuals from across the city underwent treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in 2023 for dog bites as against as against 25,910 people treated in 2022 (box). The negligence of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in monitoring the sterilisation activities carried out by the NGOs has even resulted in a huge scam. The CCMC councillors apprised the civic body chief on multiple occasions on the alarming number of stray dog bite cases. However, no action was taken. The survey taken by the NGO Dogs of Coimbatore in 2022 on behalf of the CCMC revealed the presence of a total of 1,11,074 strays in the city.

About three NGOs were assigned the task of stray dog sterilisation in the five zones of the city. NGO named Humane Animal Society (HAS) was assigned the West and North zones, Prani Mithran NGO was given the South and East zones and the remaining Central zone was assigned to the NGO, Asra. Neutering of stray dogs and rabies vaccination for stray dogs are carried out at Seeranaickenpalayam (HAS), Ondipudur (Prani Mithran) and Ukkadam (Asra) Animal Birth Control Centres (ABCs).

“Neither the NGOs nor the CCMC officials are responding properly. The NGOs have been catching 10 strays and claiming to have caught 20 dogs. Despite instructing multiple times, the NGOs and officials are not informing the councillors while arriving at the wards to catch dogs. The mayor is also not taking strict action. The surgeries are not being carried out properly as even dogs that were sterilised give birth to puppies. A big scam has been happening,” said Meena Logu, CCMC Central Zone Chairperson.

The licence issued for Prani Mithra was cancelled by the CCMC after the officials found several violations by the NGO in August 2023. The two zones assigned to them were then handed over to Asra. However, the CCMC has decided to rope in Prani Mithran once again now after clearing the issues. Meanwhile, the councillors and the social activists have slammed the civic body over their negligence in controlling the strays.