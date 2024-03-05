Tamil Nadu becoming drug hub: AIADMK leader Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Condemning the DMK government over the prevalence of narcotic substances in the state, the principal opposition party, AIADMK, organised a statewide protest on Monday.
Hundreds of AIADMK cadre and leaders, including former ministers such as Gokula Indira, gathered near Valluvar Kottam under the leadership of former minister D Jayakumar. They raised slogans highlighting the government’s ‘inability to control the supply chain of narcotics.’
Talking to reporters after the protest, Jayakumar expressed concern over the state becoming ‘a drug hub’ owing to the government’s failure to track the movement of narcotics and peddlers.
He also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to the state, saying, “Nothing has changed on the political arena due to his visits.”
In Coimbatore, AIADMK functionaries, led by Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani, staged protest near the Red Cross building. Velumani urged the union government to take action against a film producer involved in drug smuggling. Criticising the DMK government, Velumani said, “Despite being in power for three years, the party has done little for the people, and has been focusing more on advertisements. Chief Minister MK Stalin’s claim of winning 40 seats in the upcoming parliamentary election is not likely to materialise as MPs elected earlier have not delivered.”