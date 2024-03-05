Tamil Nadu becoming drug hub: AIADMK leader Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Condemning the DMK government over the prevalence of narcotic substances in the state, the principal opposition party, AIADMK, organised a statewide protest on Monday.

Hundreds of AIADMK cadre and leaders, including former ministers such as Gokula Indira, gathered near Valluvar Kottam under the leadership of former minister D Jayakumar. They raised slogans highlighting the government’s ‘inability to control the supply chain of narcotics.’

Talking to reporters after the protest, Jayakumar expressed concern over the state becoming ‘a drug hub’ owing to the government’s failure to track the movement of narcotics and peddlers.