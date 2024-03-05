Tamil Nadu cops warn people about ‘calls from CBI & NCB in name of suspicious parcel’

COIMBATORE: A total of 52 cheating cases were reported in Coimbatore city in the last six months, where suspects made phone calls to targets claiming to be officers from central investigation agencies and looted lakhs of rupees.

Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said a majority of the calls were made from outside Tamil Nadu, and they are taking measures to bring the suspects to book. Further, he advised people not to respond to unknown callers.

Recently, a businessman in the city lost more than Rs 75 lakh to an online scammer. After detailed investigation, police claim to have located the place from where the scammers are operating. Commissioner Balakrishnan, confirmed the plan of sending a team to northern states, and advised people to be judicious while responding to unknown callers pretending they were from law enforcement agencies like CBI, NCB and other wings for the investigation on suspected courier parcels.