Youth kills snake in PN Pudhur; rescuers upset, seek action against him

COIMBATORE: Snake rescuers demanded action against a youth who killed a common cobra in PN Pudur on Monday. The youth killed the snake even as snake rescuer Vignesh reached the spot to to rescue it safely. No formal complaint was lodged regarding the incident till Monday evening.

Vignesh, who works with Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said he received a distress call around 2.15 pm and reached Radhika Avenue in PN Pudur in ten minutes. But he saw a painter beating the snake to death with a stick and cricket bat. Vignesh said “ He did not respond when I told him to not to hit the snake, but stopped as soon as I started recording his act, The snake died subsequently.”

City based nature enthusiast V Chithran said forest officials should identify him through the video and take stringent action. WNCT founder N Sadiq Ali said people are still unaware about the behaviour of snakes.