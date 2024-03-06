AIADMK, PT firm up poll agreement

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday firmed up its alliance with Puthiya Thamizhagam and discussion on the number of seats for PT will be decided in the coming days.

Members of the AIADMK committee for holding alliance talks, which comprised of former ministers D Jayakumar, SP Velumani and P Thangamani, held discussions with Krishnasamy at the latter’s office here. Krishnasamy had called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami a few days ago.

After the discussions, the AIADMK team and Krishnasamy met the press. Velumani said the alliance with the PT would continue for the 2026 Assembly elections to ensure a change of guard in Tamil Nadu. Seats to be contested by PT will be decided in the coming talks.

On whether it could be assumed that the alliance between the two parties is certain but the seats alone are to be decided, Krishnasamy said, “Yes. Today’s talks were cordial and further talks will continue. Our objective is to form a winning alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We have conveyed our wish on the number of seats.” Sources said PT is likely to contest from Tenkasi constituency and may also seek another seat from the AIADMK.