CM should clarify stand on Kalpakkam reactor: BJP

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to clarify the Tamil Nadu government’s stand on the 500MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam since DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi has claimed that the project is not acceptable to state government.

“It is shocking to know that leaders of the DMK and its alliance parties have been spreading wrong information about the PFBR. Bharathi has conveyed a view as the government’s view to the media. The CM should clarify whether this is his view,” Annamalai said.

India, now a $3.8 trillion economy, would grow as a $5 trillion dollar economy within four years. “So, fuel is vital for us. Now, we are buying petrol and diesel from other countries. On the other hand, we are importing coal and generating power and this kind of power generation is unsustainable. The Centre is moving towards renewable energy sources.”

Annamalai also said fast breeder reactor is very safe. Though many countries have failed to master this technology, Russia succeeded in it. India has made history by initiating the core loading of the first indigenous PFBR in Kalpakkam. Annamalai also claimed that the Kalpakkam reactor has been functioning for years without any issues.