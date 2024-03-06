DMK man’s ear bitten off during argument near Chennai, 2 held

CHENNAI: A father and his son were arrested near Tiruvallur on charges of assaulting and bitting off the ear of a DMK functionary. After an inquiry, both of them were remanded in judicial custody.

According to the Sevvapet police, the arrested were identified as Mari (70) and his son Mahalingam (42). The police said that the victim was Dhayalan, DMK’s secretary of Thaneerkulam panchayat. His wife, Devika, is the Thaneerkulam panchayat president.

On Monday, Dhayalan was overseeing road laying work at Thaneerkulam. Mahalingam, an auto driver, was crossing the area and had asked Dhayalan to lay the road properly, following which an argument broke out between the two. Mahalingam’s father, Mari, who was in the auto got out and started arguing. As things escalated, the duo assaulted Dhayalan, and in a fit of rage, Mahalingam allegedly bit off Dhayalan’s left ear, the police said.

Dhayalan was rushed to a hospital for treatment and a case was registered. The police arrested Mahalingam and Mari on Monday.