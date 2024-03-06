Elections ahead, vehicle checks intensified in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE : With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) along with Coimbatore City Police attached to the Law & Order and Traffic Police have started vehicle inspection in the city.

According to sources, checks are being conducted at 20 places including Avinashi Road, Trichy Road, Lanka Corner, Ukkadam Bypass Road, Pollachi, and Sathyamangalam Road. The teams are checking the documents related to the vehicles. Also, security forces have been deployed at political party offices.

Three companies of CISF personnel arrived from Kerala on Friday of which one is deployed in the city. The personnel would be stationed at sensitive and strategically important places in Coimbatore. More companies of the CISF are expected to ne de[loyed in district.

“The checks are being conducted between 6 and 9 pm for now. Once elections are notified, they will start to carry out the checking accordingly,” said a senior police officer.

All police stations have been told to compile information about suspects or lawbreakers as well as their current status - whether lodged in jail or out on bail. Senior police officials would review the records at frequent intervals and troublemakers would be booked under appropriate sections if needed, sources said.