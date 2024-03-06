Farmers protest AP move to build dam on Palar

TIRUPATTUR: Members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam in Tirupattur district staged demonstration in Pulur on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border on Tuesday, condemning AP’s announcement on constructing a check dam across the Palar.

The protesters said the river flows across Tamil Nadu to a distance of 222 km, which is significantly more than its presence in Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh. Building another check dam might severely affect agriculture in Tamil Nadu. The areas likely to be affected include Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Andhra Pradesh has already constructed 22 check dams along 33km of the river.

Farmers association state president Velusamy told reporters, “The Palar is the primary water source for farmers in our district. The check dam will have detrimental effects on agriculture in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the five north Arcot districts rely on the Palar for drinking water. If the new dam is built in Andhra Pradesh, these districts will face water scarcity.”

Velusamy also said there is a pending court case in the apex court, filed by the Tamil Nadu government, against the construction of the check dam. “We urge the Tamil Nadu government to take steps and prevent the construction of a new dam and also make it clear that the Palar is not Andhra Pradesh’s property,” Velusamy said.

A similar protest was held recently in Tirupattur by the Joint Movement for Protection of Palar and the Federation of All Farmers’ Associations. AICCTU members in Vellore staged a protest opposite the collectorate on Tuesday, urging the state and union governments to swiftly intervene and halt the construction.