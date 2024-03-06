Hairdressers can’t rent a house in TN's Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR : A group of hairdressers staged a protest in front of the Tiruppur railway station on Tuesday alleging several members of dominant community were refusing to offer them houses for rent. Besides requesting the government’s intervention in the issue, they also sought welfare assistance.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Hair Dressers Union district president V Jeevanandan said, “There are hundreds of hairdressers (Navithar) in Tiruppur and we are categorised as Most Backward Class (MBC) in the state. We are marginalised because of our occupation. Among the many problems we face is finding a house for rent. Members of dominant community refuse to give us houses for rent, believing in superstition that looking at us first in the morning is a bad omen. Some people declare this openly while others turn us away politely. This is the situation prevailing in Samundipuram, K Chettipalayam, and Amarjyothi Garden which are inside the city.”