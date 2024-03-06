Harsh summer beckons: NOAA issues red alert for Gulf of Mannar, mass mortality of corals likely

CHENNAI: The US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Coral Reef Watch, which is a global early-warning system for environmental changes in coral reef ecosystems, has issued a red colour-coded alert for the Gulf of Mannar in Tamil Nadu as "above normal" sea surface temperature (SST) is likely to trigger mass bleaching and coral mortality in the region.

This is a worrying sign as a hot summer is on the cards and a similar mass bleaching event in 2016 killed 16% of corals in the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. The park is home to 132 species of corals and one of the richest biodiversity hotspots in the world.

Tamil Nadu is already under the grip of a dry spell and the regional meteorological centre has issued a temperature warning on Tuesday saying, "due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu. Maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal at isolated pockets of the state." IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also recently said the prevailing El Nino conditions --- the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean --- will continue through the summer increasing the number of heatwave days.

The global weather models are also indicating that 2024 is likely to be the warmest year and oceanologists are almost certain that SST will breach the threshold of 30 degrees Celsius and may even clock 33 degrees or above this year. If such harsh conditions prevail for an extended period of time, it may sound the death knell for most of the coral species.

Thoothukudi-based Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI), which closely monitors coral reefs in Gulf of Mannar with the support of the state forest department, confirmed that NOAA has issued ‘level 2’ coral bleaching alert, which means there is 60% probability of reef-wide bleaching with mortality of heat-sensitive corals.

