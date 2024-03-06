Higher edu dept releases GO sanctioning Rs 30 crore for disbursement of salary, pension to MKU employees

MADURAI : The Department of Higher Education has released a government order sanctioning Rs 30.26 crore to the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) for the disbursement of salary and pension to its employees and pensioners, respectively for three months from December 2023 - February 2024. The GO, dated March 1, emphasises certain conditions, including the revision of provisional pension, as per the revised pay certified by the Local Fund Audit Department, within one month.



"The number of persons drawing provisional pension due to non-settlement of audit paragraphs should be reduced immediately. The claim for non-teaching salary should be made as per the revised pay fixed on par with Tamil Nadu government ministerial scale. Disciplinary and remedial action must be initiated in cases where appointments to teaching and non-teaching posts were made without meeting prescribed qualifications," the GO read.



Speaking to TNIE on request of anonymity, an official from MKU said the university authorities have partially fulfilled the conditions put forward by the higher education department, including the one concerning pay revision. "Though the department clearly informed that CAS (Career Advancement Scheme) promotions should not be given to those teaching staff whose appointments are under audit objections, the university authorities, even on Tuesday, continued to violate the conditions. Certain teaching staff were appointed without even fulfilling the basic qualification of 10+2+3 system. However, the MKU authorities refuse to take action in this regard," pointed out the official.



Meanwhile, MKU Vice-chancellor J Kumar said they have sorted out certain conditions and sent a report to the department, and Registrar(I/c) M Ramakrishnan has gone to Chennai in this regard. Stating that the CAS promotions were processed only for those candidates devoid of audit objections, Kumar added, "It will be implemented after getting the consent of the syndicate and finance committee.