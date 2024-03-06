Kanimozhi to contest again from Thoothukudi, submits application to DMK top brass

THOOTHUKUDI: Expressing her intent to contest again from Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi filed an application with the DMK’s top brass at the party headquarters in Chennai, putting an end to speculations about her candidature.

Kanimozhi, a two time Rajya Sabha MP, won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Thoothukudi constituency, defeating the BJP’s Tamilisai Soundarajan by a margin of 3,47,209 votes.

Kanimozhi was also recently elevated as the DMK’s deputy general secretary.

“During the historic floods that ravaged Thoothukudi district in December last year, Kanimozhi travelled to all flood-hit villages and disbursed relief materials, besides ensuring restoration of the flood-hit areas on a war footing,” a party leader said, adding that her hard work would definitely boost her goodwill.

In a bid to connect with people from rural areas, she organised Makkal Kalams at all panchayats, taking 10 departmental officials along to address public grievances in the presence of district collectors. After 100 events, the programme was stopped due to floods.

A senior DMK functionary acquainted with Kanimozhi told TNIE that she would emerge victorious as the INDIA bloc has an edge during this election. “If the INDIA bloc win, Kanimozhi would become a minister and will get an influential portfolio,” he said.

She was flanked by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, MLAs GV Markandeyan and MC Shanmugaiah and Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy as she submitted her application at Anna Arivalayam.