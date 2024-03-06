Kollidam barrage: HC seeks details on land acquisition, compensation paid

MADURAI : The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a detailed report on the lands acquired, construction works and compensation paid to farmers to construct a barrage across the Kollidam River.

The report was sought by a bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, in a contempt petition filed by one S Vimalanathan, the district secretary of the Thanjai Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

In his petition, Vimalanathan stated that in 2019, he filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, seeking fair compensation for farmers who sold their land to construct a barrage, with bridges and head sluices, across the Kollidam River.

Noting that the government had commenced the project’s construction without paying compensation to the farmers, the high court disposed of the PIL in March 2021, directing the state government to conclude the negotiations with the farmers and settle their dues within three months.

However, the high court’s order had not been complied with to date, leading to the contempt petition.

Hearing the contempt petition in June 2023, the high court issued an interim order halting the construction works.

When the petition was again heard in February 2024, the additional advocate general informed the court that the compensation had been paid to farmers of Mayiladuthurai, while negotiations would be held with farmers from Thanjavur and a decision would be taken soon.

On Tuesday, the judges directed the state government to file a detailed report, with details about the lands acquired, construction works completed so far and compensation paid, especially with respect to Thanjavur farmers, and adjourned the case to March 15.