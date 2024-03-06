Madurai AIIMS gets off ground, work to be over in 33 months

MADURAI: After nearly five years of delay, the construction work for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai is set to commence on Wednesday. The project is expected to be completed in 33 months. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation at Thoppur in 2019, the project remained a nonstarter due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues.

According to an official release from Madurai AIIMS Director, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading global construction company, has been awarded the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for the construction of the project on March 4, 2024.

Following a meeting with AIIMS Madurai officials about the project, the letter was officially issued to the company by the Executive Director & CEO of AIIMS Madurai. The release said the institute aims to provide high-standard healthcare, comprehensive medical education, and innovative research.

AIIMS Madurai is designed to become a premier medical institution in south India, enhancing the healthcare landscape through excellence and innovation.

‘Initiation of hosp works is only an election stunt’

The institute will have a state-of-the-art OPD, IPD, emergency unit, auditorium, medical college, nursing college, hostels and residential complex for staff. The facility will be a comprehensive medical institution in Madurai city for medical services and medical personnel, and will also promote other academic activities. A quality tertiary care hospital with 900 beds will be established as part of the project that will serve 5,000 outpatients per day. The project aims to improve access to high-quality medical service and offer cutting edge academic facilities to more than 1,500 healthcare professionals and researchers who will contribute to universal health coverage in India, the release said.