Maiden territorial bird census in Ramnad brings joy to birders

RAMANATHAPURAM: More than 6,000 birds of 121 species were spotted in forests across Ramanathapuram district during a two-day territorial bird census. The Tamil Nadu forest department conducted phase II of the terrestrial bird census on March 3 and 4 across the state. On January 27 and 28, phase I of the wetland bird census was conducted across 26 wetland areas in the district, wherein 26,000 birds of 138 species were spotted.

For the territorial bird census, the forest department divided the areas into three sections — rural, urban and forest areas and special teams were deployed to survey 14 locations in Ramanathapuram district. Apart from migratory birds seen in the wetlands, the territorial survey will also track the number of territorial birds sighted in the district. Nearly 30 members, including volunteers, were deputed to conduct the survey in Ramanathapuram district.

The Greater Spotted Eagle, Montagu's Harrier, Booted Eagle, Marsh Harrier, Kestrel and other rare bird species, which arrived in the Valasai area this year, were sighted during the territorial census.

Smaller bird species such as the Siberian Bushchat, Asian Brown Flycatcher, Indian Paradise Flycatcher, Pipits and Rosy Starlings and Barn Swallows were also sighted in parts of Ramanathapuram this year.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramanathapuram District Forest Officer S Hemalatha said, "This is the first time that a bird census was conducted in the reserve forests of Ramanathapuram district. Generally, birders and environmental enthusiasts look for water birds in Ramanathapuram district. This territorial bird census has revealed that there is also a great diversity of terrestrial birds in the district. We are planning to document the biodiversity to facilitate future research in the reserve forests of the district."

The department is conducting a series of awareness programmes among people about the importance of such birds in preserving the environment, she added.

“Teams of the forest department are also constantly patrolling the forest areas to prevent illegal poaching of such exotic birds. Recently, several people were booked under the Wildlife Act and penalized for poaching exotic birds in the district,” Hemalatha said and warned of strict action against poaching.

Notably, there was an increase in the number of bird arrivals this year, particularly the Flamingo, which attracts tourists.