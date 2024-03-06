Not removing flagpoles amounts to contempt: HC

CHENNAI: Observing that non-compliance of the orders of the court on removal of unauthorised flagpoles installed on national highways amounts to contempt of court, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a reply over allegations that it is not taking action for removing such poles.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy suo motu impleaded the chief secretary in a case that sought orders to the authorities concerned to take action for removing the poles.

Referring to allegations made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) that the state government and the police are not cooperating for removing such poles, the bench sought the government to file a report on this matter.

It said the court has already passed several orders in this regard and not complying with such orders is tantamount to contempt.

The matter pertains to a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate R Ramalingam. He said RTI replies indicated that there are eight unauthorised flag poles on Chennai-Tada section of NH-5, 24 poles on Ennore Manali Road Improvement Project (EMRIP) area and eight on Koyambedu-Maduravoyal section. “These poles have been causing inconvenience to the motorists and commuters when political party members gather around them to hoist their party flags,” he said.

Ramalingam also said movement of school vehicles and ambulances are affected due to the flag poles erected by the political parties.