Rs 46 crore to repair houses hit by rain in south TN & Chennai

CHENNAI: The state government has allocated Rs 45.84 crore for repairing houses of the poor and downtrodden damaged in December last by Cyclone Michaung and later by heavy rain in southern districts.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has already announced that Rs 2 lakh would be given for repairing the partially damaged houses and Rs 4 lakh for rebuilding the fully damaged houses.

Under the scheme, Rs 24.22 crore has been allocated for repairing and rebuilding 955 damaged houses in corporations and municipalities. Similarly, a sum of Rs 21.62 crore has been allocated for repairing and rebuilding the 577 houses in town panchayats.