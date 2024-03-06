State govt going all out to eradicate drugs: Regupathy

KANNIYAKUMARI :The state government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is making all efforts to arrest and punish those involved in the sale of drugs, and prevent drug usage, Law Minister Sevugan Regupathy said on Tuesday.
Speaking to media persons at the DMK’s office in Nagercoil, Regupathy said that the chief minister had conducted meetings with district collectors and police officers to take strict measures to make Tamil Nadu a drug-free state, following which awareness programmes and campaigns were conducted at schools, colleges and other places.
The state government has also helped eradicate ganja cultivation on more than 6,000 acres in Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding, “The governor granted permission to file a case against a former AIADMK minister, who was accused of selling ganja, and the latter was booked. This shows how terrible the AIADMK’s regime was.”
Regupathy pointed out that 14 people, arrested for selling drugs, were welcomed by the BJP, adding that the BJP has many more drug sellers in its fold.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat is a drug haven in the country. Even though three people were arrested there recently, the BJP is accusing the Tamil Nadu government of promoting drugs,” Regupathy said.
Hitting out at the union government for privatising railway stations, airports and ports, the law minister said these have turned into channels to smuggle drugs.
Construction works of AIIMS Madurai have just begun as the elections are near, he said and termed former minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest as a case of revenge.
When asked why the Thirukkoyilur constituency was not declared vacant, Regupathy said former minister K Ponmudy had moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay of his conviction. “Based on the court’s order, a decision will be taken if the constituency will be vacant or if Ponmudy will continue as the MLA,” he added.
Reacting to state BJP chief K Annamalai’s remarks, Regupathy said the BJP leader should first focus on eradicating drugs in BJP-ruled states.