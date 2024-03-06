Taking all-out steps to end drug menace: TN Law Minister Regupathy

KANNIYAKUMARI: The state government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is making all efforts to arrest and punish those involved in the sale of drugs, and prevent drug usage, Law Minister Sevugan Regupathy said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons at the DMK’s office in Nagercoil, Regupathy said that the chief minister had conducted meetings with district collectors and police officers to take strict measures to make Tamil Nadu a drug-free state, following which awareness programmes and campaigns were conducted at schools, colleges and other places.

Regupathy pointed out that 14 people, arrested for selling drugs, were welcomed by the BJP, adding that the BJP has many more drug sellers in its fold. Construction works of AIIMS Madurai have just begun as the elections are near, he said and termed former minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest as a case of revenge.