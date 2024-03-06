Tamil Nadu: Rs 5 crore worth jewels saved as guard spots burglar, informs police

Speaking to TNIE, Singaravel said, "When I was guarding the bank, I saw sparks of fire coming from a jewellery shop which is just a few metres away from the bank at around 12.35 am. When I went and checked what was causing the fire, I found a masked man trying to weld the shop shutter by covering it with an umbrella. Following this, I alerted the locals and officials from the Pochampalli station.”

Following the incident, local people and police officials led by DSP N Tamilarasi and Bargur DSP Prithiviraj Chauhan reached the spot and around 3.00 am, the suspect was nabbed from the jewellery shop and three sovereign gold chains worth Rs 1.50 lakh was recovered from him. ADSP M Vivekanandan also reached the spot in the morning and conducted an inquiry.

Based on a complaint from G Tharun (27), manager of the jewellery shop, a case was registered. Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai told TNIE, “During the inquiry, it was found that Kumar was working as a welder in Bengaluru and he was involved in petty offenses near Pochampalli and he had also stolen some electronic equipment from a shop in Dharmapuri.”