VCK plans to contest Lok Sabha elections in all southern states

CHENNAI: In a bid to make its presence felt all over the south, VCK has planned to contest in parliamentary constituencies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.

While the party plans to contest as part of the INDIA bloc in Andhra Pradesh, it will contest independently in select constituencies in other states so that it does not affect other parties in the INDIA bloc. The decision was taken unanimously at a consultative meeting with VCK units from the southern states at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday morning.

Addressing reporters, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan announced plans to contest 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, six parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, and three in Kerala, including Idukki.

Explaining the approach for Andhra Pradesh, where Assembly and parliamentary elections take place at the same time, Thirumavalavan said, “The party intends to contest under the INDIA bloc in the state. VCK state unit functionaries have met APCC president Sharmila to convey our demand.”

On seat-sharing with DMK, Thirumavalavan said the party sought seats as per its strength.”We will meet the DMK’s seat-sharing panel once again if they invite us. We will also meet CM MK Stalin if there is any necessity (to finalise the seat-sharing).”