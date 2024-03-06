Women hail welfare schemes: TN Govt

CHENNAI: The government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin has been implementing a host of welfare schemes for women ever since he assumed office and these schemes have received accolades from the women beneficiaries, an official release here said.

The government has so far appointed three women as priests in HR and CE temples and five women Oodhuvars. The free bus ride has received an overwhelming response from the women and on an average, 40 lakh women are availing of this every day. Under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, girl students who complete their studies till higher secondary courses in government schools are being given Rs 1,000 per month to pursue their higher studies. In the current year, 2.73 lakh girl students are being benefitted every month under this scheme. During the current academic year, the admission rate in the colleges has gone up by 34% due to this scheme.

Similarly, the Kalaignar women’s honorarium scheme benefits women from marginalised sections of society. Going by the overwhelming reception to this scheme, other states are taking steps to implement these schemes in their schemes, the release added.