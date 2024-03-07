16th-century Nayak-era hero stone found in Harur village in TN

DHARMAPURI : History enthusiasts from Dharmapuri have identified a hero stone, believed to date back to 16th century, near Maruthipatti village in Harur. The image in the stone depicts the valour of a merchant defending his wares from bandits. They have urged officials from the Archeological Department to protect the artifact.
In a study, History professor C Chandrasekhar identified the hero stone which was used by locals for worship, and was subjected to study by a team of historians who stated that the stone records the exploits of a merchant’s death securing his wares.
Speaking to TNIE, Chandrasekar said, “Based on historical evidence, the hero stone belongs to the 16th-century Nayakar period. It depicts the valour of a merchant’s demise while trying to protect his wares from bandits. The stone shows a merchant seated atop a warhorse and another person holding a vessel towards the sky.”
He added, “Dharmapuri was a crucial trade route during the olden days connecting various kingdoms. Based on our previous studies, we have found evidence that merchants used to follow various routes through the district to reach other kingdoms for trade. However, at that time the merchant paths were rife with bandits. This hero stone depicts one such merchant who was killed by bandits.”
G Ramesh, a member of Thonmam Historical Research Society said, “Be it the horses or the two people depicted on the stone, they are dressed richly. The horse the merchant was riding was decorated grandly, showing a status of wealth. Similarly, the hero stones were found near Pennagaram Maniyampadi, Sitheri, and through these stones, we can identify the trade routes used during the olden days.”Members of the Thonmam Historical Research Society have filed a petition seeking the Archeological Department to protect these hero stones, as future studies on these hero stones will be crucial for research.
Officials from the Archeological Department said that they would look into the matter.