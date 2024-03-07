16th-century Nayak-era hero stone found in Harur village in TN

DHARMAPURI : History enthusiasts from Dharmapuri have identified a hero stone, believed to date back to 16th century, near Maruthipatti village in Harur. The image in the stone depicts the valour of a merchant defending his wares from bandits. They have urged officials from the Archeological Department to protect the artifact.

In a study, History professor C Chandrasekhar identified the hero stone which was used by locals for worship, and was subjected to study by a team of historians who stated that the stone records the exploits of a merchant’s death securing his wares.

Speaking to TNIE, Chandrasekar said, “Based on historical evidence, the hero stone belongs to the 16th-century Nayakar period. It depicts the valour of a merchant’s demise while trying to protect his wares from bandits. The stone shows a merchant seated atop a warhorse and another person holding a vessel towards the sky.”