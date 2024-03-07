Absenteeism in public examinations down by 80% in TN, says Minister Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: School students’ absenteeism in public examinations has come down significantly as compared to last year, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons in Thanjavur, the minister said the number of students absent for the board examinations was over 50,000 last year. This year the number has come down to around 10,000, he added.

According to data collected, one or two students per school did not take the exams this year. Due to the efforts of the education department officials, the number of absentees came down, he further said.

The minister gave away Arignar Anna Leadership awards to 100 headmasters and Perasiriyar Anbalagan awards to 76 best performing schools across the state for the year 2023-24. Arignar Anna Leadership award was given away to HMs who implemented all government schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi in their respective schools and successfully run school management committees.