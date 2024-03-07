‘Act on sewage discharge by Isha foundation’

CHENNAI: A division bench comprising justices SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure that sewage from the Isha Yoga foundation is not discharged into adjoining agricultural land in Coimbatore. The direction was given on a petition filed by ST Sivagnanam, a farmer owning agricultural land adjacent to the foundation, alleging that the foundation is discharging untreated sewage and causing harm to crops, animals and the environment.

Asking the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to ensure sewage is not discharged into the farm land, the bench ordered notice to the government and the Isha Yoga foundation to file a reply to the petition by March 27. Earlier, senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that about 5,000 people reside at the foundation and the numbers would swell during Shivarathri puja day and it will result in further discharge of sewage.