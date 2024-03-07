AIADMK, DMDK begin seat-sharing talks

CHENNAI: Following DMDK’s formation of a panel for seat-sharing discussions, talks officially commenced with AIADMK leaders on Wednesday. As per the latter’s press release, the party’s own panel, consisting of former ministers KP Munusamy, Dindigul C Srinivasan and others, met with the DMDK panel led by the party’s presidium chairman Dr V Elangovan, at the AIADMK headquarters.

Speaking to reporters later, Elangovan stated that they were informed AIADMK leadership would respond to their seat demands after an internal discussion with general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to sources within DMDK, the party has put forth a demand for seven Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, adding that it would not settle for less than the four seats allocated to them in the last parliamentary general elections within the AIADMK-led alliance.