As poll calls, Tamil Nadu govt dials to ask ‘Neengal Nalamaa’
CHENNAI: With the notification for the Lok Sabha election expected in a week, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a new scheme Neengal Nalamaa (Are you doing good?/ How are you?) to reach out to the public through phone or online media and ensure the government schemes reach them.
Launching the scheme from his residence, Stalin said the title of the scheme itself shows the state government’s concern for the welfare of the people.
As part of the scheme, the Chief Minister said ministers, senior officials and district collectors will interact with the public on the benefits of government schemes and will ensure they are benefitted. Based on the feedback from the people, steps would be taken to improve government services, he said.
The views of the people will be uploaded on https://neengalnalamaa.tn.gov.in. After the launch, many ministers started interacting with the people using the online facilities and enquired about whether the schemes are reaching them properly.
The Tamil phrase ‘Neengal Nalamaa’ is used to enquire about the well-being of others when they meet each other and hence the scheme’s name is expected to connect with the people easily. The schemes already being implemented by the Stalin government have been titled in Tamil using frequently-used, easy-to-reach-people phrases: Naan Mudhalvan, Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar, Mudhalvarin Mugavari, Kala Aaivil Mudhalvar, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Magalir Vidiyal Payanam, Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam etc.
Stalin also said during his first year in office, he received numerous petitions from the people and since the government had fulfilled the demands of the people, nowadays he could not see people holding petitions in their hand. “Instead, I see only happiness in their faces,” he added.
“I never think that my duty is over just by announcing schemes from Fort St George. Whether the schemes fulfil its objective is important, since all schemes are implemented at a cost of thousands of crores of rupees. Even if the welfare scheme is worth just a rupee, it should reach the beneficiary,” theChief Minister said.
Recalling the numerous welfare schemes implemented by his government, Stalin said, “These schemes are making crores of people happy. In a nutshell, these schemes are aimed at improving every family as well as the individual.”
Numbers speak
Chief Minister MK Stalin gave statistics to show how numerous schemes of the state have benefitted crores of people
Women’s honorarium scheme: 1.15 crore women getting `1,000 per month
Free bus ride scheme: Women availed 445 crore free rides so far
Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme: One crore people benefitted so far
CM’s Breakfast scheme: 16 lakh students benefitting per day
Pudhumai Penn scheme: 4.81 lakh girl students getting `1,000 per month for pursuing higher studies
Naan Mudhalvan Scheme: 28 lakh youth benefitted in two years
Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme: 24.86 lakh schoolchildren benefitted
New drinking water connections: 62.40 lakh families got this new power connections: 2 lakh farmers benefitted
Mudhalvarin Mugavari Scheme: petitions from 19.69 lakh people disposed
Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme: 3.40 lakh petitions disposed