As poll calls, Tamil Nadu govt dials to ask ‘Neengal Nalamaa’

CHENNAI: With the notification for the Lok Sabha election expected in a week, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a new scheme Neengal Nalamaa (Are you doing good?/ How are you?) to reach out to the public through phone or online media and ensure the government schemes reach them.

Launching the scheme from his residence, Stalin said the title of the scheme itself shows the state government’s concern for the welfare of the people.

As part of the scheme, the Chief Minister said ministers, senior officials and district collectors will interact with the public on the benefits of government schemes and will ensure they are benefitted. Based on the feedback from the people, steps would be taken to improve government services, he said.