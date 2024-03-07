Buses skip Samayapuram in Tiruchy, pilgrims forced to climb barricades

TIRUCHY: It is that time of the year when the Mariamman temple in Samayapuram of the district would draw thousands of pilgrims from across the state to the temple’s annual ‘poochorithal’ festival that is set to take place on March 10.
However, little has changed for the pilgrims as they complain of mofussil buses paying scant heed to the district collector’s orders and continuing to avoid entry into town by dropping off passengers on the national highway itself.
While several mofussil buses ply between Tiruchy and neighbouring districts like Perambalur and Cuddalore, almost all of them skip a ride to Samayapuram via the four roads junction road to save on two kilometres, say activists.
This leaves passengers dropped off on the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway with few options but to risk climbing the barricades and walk down to the Samayapuram temple. They also complain having to return to the highway to catch buses to their destination. A pilgrim from Cuddalore said, "I had to walk almost two kilometres, carrying a baby, and climb over the barricades on the highway to catch a bus to Cuddalore."
Another devotee from Perambalur conveyed the difficulties he bore to walk down under a “scorching sun” to Samayapuram as “buses don't go inside the town nor drop us in the four road junction road”. Mentioning the daily footfall going up to 20,000 during festival season, Allur Ayyarappan, a member of Road Users Welfare Trust, said, “Recently, the temple received Rs 1.50 crore in hundial collection alone. There, however, still is not a proper bus stop with amenities in the locality.”
"In the past few days alone, hundreds have climbed over the barricades on the NH. This is especially risky at night when there are no lights. Accidents can be prevented if steps are taken at the earliest," he added.
While the collector had about two years ago issued instructions to buses to branch off the highway via the service lane and operate inside Samayapuram town, no one is following them, say activists. When enquired, K S Mahedra Kumar, MD of TNSTC (Kumbakonam), told TNIE, "The issue will be reviewed and resolved immediately."