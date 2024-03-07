Buses skip Samayapuram in Tiruchy, pilgrims forced to climb barricades

TIRUCHY: It is that time of the year when the Mariamman temple in Samayapuram of the district would draw thousands of pilgrims from across the state to the temple’s annual ‘poochorithal’ festival that is set to take place on March 10.

However, little has changed for the pilgrims as they complain of mofussil buses paying scant heed to the district collector’s orders and continuing to avoid entry into town by dropping off passengers on the national highway itself.