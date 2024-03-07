Caste-murder bid: Man tries to run over Dalit son-in-law in Erode, minor sister dies

ERODE : In yet another caste-related crime targeting Scheduled Caste individuals, a caste Hindu man allegedly tried to kill a 24-year-old Dalit youth who married his daughter, by ramming the youth’s bike with his truck near Bhavanisagar on Wednesday morning.
The youth’s 16-year-old sister, a class X student who was riding pillion, died in the incident, and the youth has been admitted to a hospital. Erode district police are looking for the caste Hindu and his wife who are absconding. The deceased has been identified as J Harini.
According to police, J Subash, a Dalit living in Guruvayurappan Nagar near Erankattur in Bhavanisagar, operates an ambulance service. He had been in a relationship with Manju, a caste Hindu girl from Gandhi Nagar, Sathyamangalam. But her parents Chandran and Chitra did not approve of it. On October 7, 2023, Subash married Manju, after she exited her home.
Chandran, who had been looking for his daughter since then, came to know about the marriage a week ago and was upset. Police said Chandran monitored Subash’s activities for the last few days. “On Wednesday, Subash was taking his sister Harini to school on a bike. When they were near Nesavalar Colony on Mettupalayam - Sathyamangalam road, a truck knocked them down from behind. Subash and Harini fell down and suffered serious injuries. Locals took them to a private hospital in Sathyamangalam. Harini succumbed to her head injuries that evening,” Police added.
“The truck that caused the accident sped away. Based on statements from Subash and some others, stating that Chandran was driving the vehicle along with his wife, we filed a case against them under Section 302 IPC and SC/ST Act.” Bhavanisagar police said.
“Chandran belongs to Kongu Vellalar community and the family did not accept their daughter’s marriage,” a police officer said.
Speaking to TNIE, Bhavanisagar MLA A Bannari said, “It is sad that such incidents are happening in developed states like Tamil Nadu. Police should take strict action in the matter.” Sathyamangalam DSP M Saravanan said four special teams have been formed to arrest the couple.