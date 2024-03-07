Caste-murder bid: Man tries to run over Dalit son-in-law in Erode, minor sister dies

ERODE : In yet another caste-related crime targeting Scheduled Caste individuals, a caste Hindu man allegedly tried to kill a 24-year-old Dalit youth who married his daughter, by ramming the youth’s bike with his truck near Bhavanisagar on Wednesday morning.

The youth’s 16-year-old sister, a class X student who was riding pillion, died in the incident, and the youth has been admitted to a hospital. Erode district police are looking for the caste Hindu and his wife who are absconding. The deceased has been identified as J Harini.

According to police, J Subash, a Dalit living in Guruvayurappan Nagar near Erankattur in Bhavanisagar, operates an ambulance service. He had been in a relationship with Manju, a caste Hindu girl from Gandhi Nagar, Sathyamangalam. But her parents Chandran and Chitra did not approve of it. On October 7, 2023, Subash married Manju, after she exited her home.