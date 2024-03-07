CPM protests over SBI’s delay in giving electoral bond details across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Hundreds of CPM cadre on Wednesday staged a protest in front of State Bank of India’s branches in multiple locations across the Tamil Nadu, condemning the bank for seeking more time from the Supreme Court to disclose full details about the purchase of electoral bonds.

The cadre gathered at SBI’s zonal head office under the leadership of its senior leader G Ramakrishnan in Chennai and raised slogans against the bank’s lethargic attitude in furnishing the details as directed by the apex court.

Striking down the electoral bonds scheme, the Supreme Court had asked the public sector bank to make public the details of all the electoral bonds purchased since April 2019 by March 6. In turn, SBI recently sought an extension till June 30.