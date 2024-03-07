DMK MP Raja files application for TN's Nilgiris seat

TIRUPPUR : DMK MP representing Nilgiris A Raja said he has filed application with the party to contest again from the Lok Sabha constituency. He told this to media persons on Wednesday after participating in a meeting to review projects in Thirumuruganpoondi and Avinashi municipality that come under his constituency.

“I have filed application seeking another chance to contest from Nilgiris, but Chief Minister MK Stalin and other top leaders will decide the candidate,” he said.

On the development projects the DMK leader said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has given special attention to welfare schemes focused on Avinashi which is a part of Nilgiris constituency. These include Rs 40 crore worth Tidel IT Park and special female medical ward in Avinashi General Hospital. The severe water scarcity in Thirumuruganpoondi and Avinashi town could be addressed once the fourth water scheme (Tiruppur city) is completed. After which surplus water will be distributed to the areas which face water scarcity,” he said.